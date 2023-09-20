IN POLL BOUND RAJASTHAN ASSAM CM HIMANTA BISWA SARMA TARGETS CONGRESS OVER CONTROVERSIAL REMARKS ON SANATAN DHARMA

Jodhpur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has targeted Congress party over the recent controversial remarks by Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin over Sanatan Dharma. Speaking at BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Jodhpur ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan assembly election, Sarma said that “opposition to Sanatan Dharma and Hindu religion in the country is happening under the patronage of the Gandhi family”.

“Someone is saying that Hinduism is dengue and malaria. This has to end. But even after so many days, Congress did not distance itself from it. Rahul Gandhi did not give an official statement that I do not agree with this. This means that the attempt to create an anti-Sanatan atmosphere in the country is completely a conspiracy of the Gandhi family,” the Assam chief minister said referring to Stalin's remarks.

Also read: If Congress does not snap ties with DMK, people will confirm they are anti-Hindu: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Jr Stalin's remark

Sarma said that “no one speaks a single word against Islam and faces beheading threats”. “We also want that no one should speak against Sanatan and Hindus either,” he said. Along with Biswa, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former state president Satish Poonia were also present at the Parivartan yatra at Circuit House in Jodhpur.

Sarma also targeted the Rajasthan government over “higher diesel and petrol prices”. “Assam is a much smaller state than Rajasthan. But our people are getting cheaper diesel and petrol than Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot is talking about providing relief from inflation by giving expensive diesel petrol to the public,” he said.

He claimed that the BJP government will be formed in Rajasthan. On the face of CM in the state, Sarma said that “all our workers are CMs. We are all one family”. He also claimed that riots in Manipur was the “fault of Congress”. “The problems not only in Manipur but in many states of North East are the fault of Congress. The way the situation has improved in other states, it will soon improve in Manipur too,” he said.