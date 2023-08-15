Udaipur: Still young and raring to go, Major Mustafa, who had a star in his eyes, was a daredevil by any means. What could have been a memorable career was cut short by a chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district last year.

Less than a year after her Major Mustafa, who was about to get married, returned home in a coffin to his native place kheroda in Rajasthan, mother Fatima Bohra recalls the days she spent with her son.

Sitting at her home, Fatima says she is proud of her son's supreme sacrifice for the county. The deceased's name has been chosen for Shaurya Chakra for his indomitable bravery and sacrifice in the line of duty. Major Mustafa's mother says her son has not only made our family proud but also the country.

"Today, we have received information from Rashtrapati Bhavan that he will be posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra. It is a matter of pride for all of us. Our son himself proved that he wanted to do something for the protection of motherland since childhood," Fatima says.

Her eyes welled up when she recalled the marriage preparations of her son. "We were busy preparing for the wedding. I had asked him to take leave two days before for his preparation. My son was destined to die but his sacrifice was supreme one. As a mother, I always feel the pain for my son. Still, I think I'm proud of him," Fatima says.

Recalling the young officer's days in the National Defence Academy, Fatima says Mustafa was a devout Muslim, who used to observe fasting during Ramzan month despite a rigorous training schedule.

"My son did not drink a drop of water during Ramzan. During the time, after running for 10 to 15 kilometres, he would observe roza," Fatima recalls. Major Mustafa's sister says her brother was her hero.

"My brother was just like my parents. He was a pillar to me and also my first teacher. Even today when there is a dilemma. I remember him, Mustafa's sister Alefiya says. Major Mustafa's mother says that her son had to complete a mission on the day of the incident.

Besides Bohara, major Vikas Bhambhu, CFN Tech AVN (AEN) Aswin KV, havildar (OPR) Biresh Sinha and NK (Ppr) Rohitashva Kumar also died in the crash.

The advanced light helicopter (ALH), carrying the five soldiers, including the two pilots, was on regular sorties when it crashed near Migging, around 25 km south of Tuting.

"When he was returning after completing his mission, his helicopter caught fire. He did not land in an area which was populated with human habitation. Again, the army stored weapons there, so my son decided to change his route and was met with a crash," Fatima signs off.