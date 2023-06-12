IIT ASPIRANT FROM MAHARASHTRA DIES BY SUICIDE IN KOTA NO SUICIDE NOTE FOUND

Kota An 18yearold IIT aspirant from Maharashtra allegedly died by suicide in Kota hours after meeting his parents Police did not recover any suicide note from the spot The deceased Bhargav Keshav son of Keshav Rajput and resident of Kamnath Nagar in Charamkha in Maharashtra s Nandurbar district was preparing for engineering entrance examination He had got enrolled in a coaching centre in Kota and for the last nine months was staying at a hostel in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar of Jawahar Nagar in KotaNotably Bhargav s parents had come to meet him at his hostel in Kota They reached the hostel at around 8 am and after talking to Bhargav they went out for breakfast When they returned they found that the boy had committed suicide The hostel warden was informed about the incident and police reached the spot after sometime The body was taken into custody and sent to MBS Hospital for postmortem Police have registered a case in this connection and initiated an investigation No suicide note was found from the spot and the reason as to which the boy took such a drastic step is being probed police said Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Singh Rathore said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained It is likely that the boy committed suicide due to some family issue because he died soon after his parents arrival Singh said Also Read IIT Bombay student death Handwriting analysis confirms suicide note written by deceased say copsPolice are taking a record of the attendance of students at the coaching centre and will question his friends and teachers Also the hostel warden and other boarders will be interrogated police said The hostel warden said that Bhargav s behaviour was normal and nothing unusual was observed The body has been handed over to the parents after postmortem