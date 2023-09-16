IAS OFFICER TINA DABI BLESSED WITH BABY BOY TRENDS ON X

Jaipur/Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): IAS couple Pradeep Gawande and Tina Dabi have been blessed with a son. Amidst the congratulations and good wishes, Tina Dabi, who had been Jaisalmer District Magistrate, is also trending on X (formerly known as Twitter).

On this occasion, the blessings of a Pakistani displaced woman in Jaisalmer are being discussed. Tina Dabi was blessed by Pakistani displaced women after she had allotted land for their rehabilitation. Tina Dabi had said that she does not care about having a son or a daughter. However, the buzz is that Dabi was blessed with a son after the blessings of the Pakistani displaced women.

Tina Dabi's delivery took place in a private hospital in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur. Tina Dabi has been on maternity leave since July 5. Last week, Tina Dabi's sister Rhea Dabi shared pictures of the IAS officer's baby shower on her Instagram account. During this, the Dabi sisters were seen with their husbands, while other relatives were also present.

While working as the District Collector, Tina Dabi has also been working for the empowerment of women. As a Jaisalmer collector, she had started a program like 'Shakti-Ladies First'. Tina Dabi, born on November 9, 1989, in Delhi, had topped the 2015 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and was later allocated to the Rajasthan cadre.

IAS officer Ashish Gupta of the Rajasthan cadre is currently the District Collector of Jaisalmer and he took charge on July 18.

