IAS OFFICER PARI VISHNOI TO TIE KNOT WITH BHAVYA BISHNOI IN UDAIPUR

Udaipur (Rajasthan): IAS officer Pari Vishnoi will tie the know with Bhavya Bishnoi, the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal. Bhavya Bishnoi is an MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana and belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). So, another royal wedding will be held in Udaipur, which is known as the city of lakes. This royal wedding will take place on December 22 in a resort here.

It is understood that over three lakh guests are invited for the wedding. Sources said that after the wedding, the first reception will be held in Pushkar on December 24 and another reception will be held in Adampur in Hisar district of Haryana on December 26.

A third reception will be held in New Delhi on December 27 and several Union Ministers and BJP leaders are expected to attend it. Recently, Pari Vishnoi, a Sikkim cadre, was posted as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate in the northeastern state. Meanwhile, Bhavya has carried forward the political legacy of his grandfather Bhajan Lal. Bhavya, who is the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi and Renuka Bishnoi, has obtained a degree from the University of Oxford.

Udaipur is known to host a large number of weddings, which include royal weddings. Several pre-wedding photo shoots also happen in the city, which has a plethora of picturesque locations. Recently Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur.