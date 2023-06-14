Jaipur In a shocking incident an IAS officer and an IPS officer were among five individuals suspended after allegedly thrashing staff members at an eatery in Rajasthan s Ajmer district The suspended officials have been identified as Giridhar the Commissioner of Ajmer Development Authority and Sushil Kumar Bishnoi Officer on Special Duty at Gangapur City Police The other suspended individuals are Patwari Narendra Singh Dahiya constable Mukesh Kumar and LDC Hanuman Prasad Chaudhary according to officials The case has been handed over to the ADG Vigilance for further investigation The incident came to light when a video circulated on social media capturing the brutal assault on the hotel employees The incident is said to have taken place on the night of June 11 prompting the authorities to assign a senior police official to handle the investigation The hotel management lodged a complaint alleging that an IPS officer accompanied by three to four policemen had assaulted their staff late on Monday night A case has been registered against five unidentified individuals at the Gegal police station for the assaultAs per the inputs received the officers were returning from a party when they halted to relieve themselves at the restaurant The officers asked the restaurant staff to open up after which an altercation broke out A report says the argument started after the IPS officer allegedly slapped one of the restaurant staff members for wearing a vest We have handed over the case investigation to ADG Vigilance DGP Umesh Mishra was quoted as having said by news agency PTI The Rajput community has expressed their concern over the incident and submitted a memorandum to Dharmendra Rathore the Chairman of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation RTDC demanding appropriate action against the police personnel involvedMeanwhile Sushil Kumar Bishnoi who is one of the accused in the case denied the allegations made by the hotel employees Bishnoi claimed that the allegations were false and stated that upon receiving information about the altercation the police team had intervened to resolve the matter peacefullyIn response to the incident Ajmer SP Chuna Ram Jat has ordered the transfer of ASI Ruparam Constable Gautam and Constable Mukesh to police lines Furthermore a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them to ascertain their involvement in the incidentAlso read Jaisalmer Woman abducted days before marriage kidnapper attempts saat phere in middle of desert