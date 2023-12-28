Jaipur: The Jaipur Airport authorities received an anonymous email, warning about a possible bomb blast at the Airport premises, police said. The authorities alerted the local police and filed a complaint at the airport police station regarding the email threat.

Airport police station house officer Mamta Meena said Airport Manager Anurag Gupta lodged a complaint stating that the official mail ID of the airport was in receipt of an anonymous email alerting the authorities about a possible bomb blast in the airport. We have begun our investigations into the incident, help of the cybercrime and the intelligence have been sought to help solve the case.

Meena said a similar threat email has been sent to some of the major airports across the country on Wednesday. Police have intensified their checks at the airport after they received the information regarding the bomb threat.

A special search team was set up as part of the security beef-up measure in the Jaipur Airport for screening of all the passengers arriving and departing from the airport. The passenger's baggage and cargo are being thoroughly checked manually. The bomb squad was pressed into service to locate explosive substances, if any, in the premises.

Nothing suspicious was discovered after the search operation. The airport authorities were on high alert, considering the seriousness of the alert. Sources said the intelligence agencies are trying to track the origin of the anonymous email that was sent.