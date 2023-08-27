HISTORY SHEETER SHOT DEAD BY THREE BIKE BORNE MISCREANTS IN RAJASTHAN

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): A history-sheeter of the city was shot dead by three bike-borne miscreants in Rajasthan's Bharatpur this evening. The incident took place in front of a marriage hall at Heeradas bus stand in Bharatpur at around 5.30 pm.

History sheeter of Nadbai police station, Ajay Jhamri was standing in front of the hall when three miscreants came on a motorbike and opened fire at him. They fled from the spot while Jhamri fell on the ground unconscious. In a similar incident, two months back, miscreants had fired at Jhamri leaving him injured.

Mridul Kachhawa, SP Bharatpur said Jhamri received three bullet injuries at the back of his head and when he was brought to the hospital, doctors declared him dead. "Identification of two of the miscreants has been done and they will be arrested very soon. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of some internal dispute," Kachhawa said.

Circle Officer Nagendra Kumar said that after receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed Jhamri to the RBM Hospital. The body has been sent for post-mortem, Kumar said.

"Checking is underway and blockades have been put up at several intersections in the city to nab the accused. The motorbike on which the miscreants came did not have any number plate. The CCTV footage of the area is being examined," Kumar said.

On May 17, 2023, the deceased was shot at by two bike-borne miscreants outside RD Girls College. He was injured and admitted to the hospital. Jhamri was lodged in a jail for several days after he opened fire during a student union election.