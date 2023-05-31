Tonk: Two days after he attended a meeting of party top brass featuring his rival and Rajasthan Cheif Minister Ashok Gehlot, dissident party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that he has “not made any compromise on the issue of corruption”. “I have not made any compromise on the issue of corruption. Do not get me wrong. When people like us do not keep our word for the youth, then the hope of the youth will be broken,” Pilot said while addressing a massive rally while concluding his Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Rajasthan's Tonk.

“No one should think that we have given up on our word, we will stick to our word and will not allow injustice to happen to anyone,” he said. "I swear by the blisters on the feet of the youth that I will not compromise on the issue of corruption," he added. While thanking the people of Tonk, he said, “You and I have an unbreakable relationship. No matter what people say, I always remember your cooperation and love,” he said.

The dissident Congress leader's statement comes two days after he was seen at a meeting of party high command in which his rival and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was also present. Pilot is likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections from Tonk seat only. Pilot was given a grand welcome on his arrival in Tonk.

During the Jan Sangharsh Yatra, Pilot demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution amid paper leak cases, compensation for those affected by the paper leak cases, and a high-level probe into charges of corruption against the previous Vasundhara Raje BJP government.