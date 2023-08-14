GUJARAT MOTHER OF TWO IN DUNGARPUR ABDUCTED BY MUSLIM MAN CONVERTED IN KUWAIT ALLEGES FAMILY

Dungarpur: Amid an uproar over the infiltration of two Pakistani and Indian women into the territories of the two arch rival nations to marry their respective lovers, locals have alleged abduction of a woman, a mother of two children by a man from a different religion through forced conversion in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan.

The family and relatives said that the accused has flown to Kuwait along with the woman. The incident has been reported from Bhemai village of Chitri police station area of the district. Locals in the village alleged that a man from a different religion lured the woman into a relationship and flew to a foreign country along with her.

The husband and the relatives of the woman on Monday reached the office of Dungarpur Superintendent of Police to lodge a protest against the alleged forced conversion and abduction. The family and relatives appealed the SP to bring back the woman and reunite her with her husband and children. The woman's husband, who works in Maharashtra capital Mumbai, said that they are married for 14 years and they have a son and a daughter.

The man said that on July 10, his wife went to Khed Bramha in Gujarat on the pretext of seeing a doctor saying she was ill. He said that she often used to visit there when she was ill. The woman's husband said he last talked to her in the evening of 10th July. “She called me and told me that she has gone out. He said that later a photo of her wearing a burqa of Muslim women went viral.

The locals said that the woman had purportedly married one Irfan Haider, a resident of Nawanagar Himmatnagar in Gujarat. The woman's husband said that the accused Irfan Haider has “brainwashed” his wife and taken her away. “She has been converted and taken to Kuwait. Hiding his name and address, the accused tricked the woman,” a relative said.

The family members have submitted a memorandum to SP Dungarpur demanding to bring back the woman and reunite her with them.