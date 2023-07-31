Bhilwara: In a shocking incident, a female student at a school in Rajasthan's Bhilwara mistakenly drank urine allegedly mixed in her water bottle by the boys in her class, sources said on Monday. Tensions have gripped Luharia village of Bhilwara district after the incident with the police resorting to lathicharge after the family of the schoolgirl tried to attack the houses of the attacked.

The female student at the Government Higher Secondary School in Luharia alleged that the boys in her class mixed urine in her water bottle and made her to drink the contaminated water. She further said that the accused had also kept a love letter in her bag. According to the girl student, while she was drinking water from the bottle during the lunch break, she realized the foul odour making her smell a foul play.

The girl said that she also found a love letter with “love you” written on it, in her bag. The victim alleged that despite lodging a complaint with the school principal into the matter, no action was taken against the accused. The incident led to tensions in the village with a crowd of villagers on Monday barging into the localities of the accused students and pelting stones in the area.

A heavy police force was rushed to the spot to prevent any law and order situation. Police used mild force on the protesters to disperse them. Police and administrative officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Sharma also tried to pacify the situation.