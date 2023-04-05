Ajmer (Rajasthan): In the Pisangan police station area of ​​the Ajmer district, a 21-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide following harassment with obscene videos and photos of a love affair. The girl ended her life by hanging herself in her house. The police have taken the dead body in their possession and kept it safe in the mortuary of Pisangan Hospital.

The action has been initiated based on the complaint of the father of the deceased. The relatives and the villagers demanded the arrest of the accused. The relatives clearly say that only after the arrest of the accused, the dead body of the girl will be picked up from the mortuary. The family members and the villagers have sat on a dharna outside the mortuary.

The girl's relatives said that the young man was threatening to have a physical relationship with him by threatening to make obscene photos viral on social media. The girl was mentally disturbed. Fearing defamation, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself in her own house on Tuesday. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the girl's house and took her dead body in their possession and kept it in the mortuary of the Pisangan Hospital for post-mortem.

The relatives of the deceased gathered outside the mortuary. Pisangan police station in-charge Narpat Rana told that the family members have given a report to the police station that the obscene photo of a young woman is going viral on social media. The accused was pressurizing her to have a physical relationship.

Troubled by the blackmail of the young man, the girl committed suicide, the girl's relative said. In the report, the father alleged that the young man had taken obscene photos of the girl after trapping her in a love affair. Seeing the deteriorating atmosphere, along with the Pisangan police station, the Pushkar police are also present on the spot.

The police are actively trying to arrest the accused, while on the other hand, the villagers and family members are also being asked to provide further details. The family members and the villagers are adamant about their demands and have sat on a dharna outside the mortuary.