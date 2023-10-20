GHATARANI MATA TEMPLE REMAINS CLOSED FOR FIRST 7 DAYS OF NAVRATRI OPENS DOORS FOR DEVOTEES ON ASHTAMI

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): Situated on the mountains, the Ghatarani Mata temple in Rajasthan's Shahpur district, remains closed for the first seven days during Navratri and devotees worship the deity from outside.

On the day of Durga Ashtami, the doors of the temple are opened for devotees. It is believed that a devotee, who prays to the Ghatarani Mata on this day with a true heart, gets all wishes fulfilled.

While across all temples, special puja arrangements are held on every day of Navratri, the Ghatarani Mata temple has a unique tradition. From the beginning of Navratri till Ashtami, the puja is held outside the temple. Devotees queue up outside the temple and worship the Goddess from outside since the doors are closed. One Ashtami, the temple doors are opened for devotees at 7 am. A huge crowd of devotees throng at the temple for Mata Rani's darshan during Navratri.

At 12 noon on Amavasya, the temple's chief priest Shakti Singh Tawar closes the doors after taking permission from the Goddess and the doors are opened only on Ashtami. Tawar said that the tradition of keeping the doors of the temple closed for the first seven days of Navratri, is continuing since the temple's construction. "With the permission of the Goddess the doors of the temple are closed and devotees have to take darshan from outside during the period. On Ashtami, the doors are opened and the mangal aarti is performed in the presence of devotees," Tawar said.

On this day, offerings are made to the Goddess from the Rajput family of Pachanpura. After which, the devotees take darshan of the Goddess. A fair is organised twice a year. The fair that is held on Ashtami lasts for two days. Several devotees gather here from far away places. Also traders from different cities come here to set up their shops during the fair.

