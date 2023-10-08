Jaipur : Just before the assembly elections in the state, Gehlot government has played another big gamble, now there will be a caste based census in the state. For the all-round development of all sections, the state government will conduct caste-based survey with its own resources. On the decision of the State Cabinet, the Social Justice and Empowerment Department issued orders. After Bihar, Rajasthan has taken the decision to conduct caste census in Rajasthan.

In compliance with the decision of the State Cabinet, an order in this regard has been issued by Dr. Samit Sharma, Government Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department. In the survey, information and data will be collected regarding the social, economic and educational level of all the citizens of the state.

A special study will be conducted by the state government and special welfare measures and schemes will be implemented to improve the backwardness of these classes. This will improve the standard of living of all sections. The survey work will be carried out by the Planning Department as the nodal department.

Along with this, all the District Collectors will be able to take the services of subordinate personnel of various departments at the Municipality, City Council, Municipal Corporation, Village and Panchayat level for the survey. A questionnaire will be prepared by the nodal department for the work. All those subjects will be mentioned in it, so that complete information about the social, economic and educational level of every person can be obtained.

The information and data obtained from the survey will be fed online, for this a separate special software and mobile app will be created by the Information, Technology and Communication Department. The department will keep the information collected from the survey safe. Rajasthan will be the second state in the country to conduct such a caste census.