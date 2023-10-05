GEHLOT ENSLAVING MLAS TO SAVE HIS CHAIR RAMESH BIDHURI SLAMS RAJASTHAN GOVT OVER CORRUPTION

Tonk (Rajasthan): BJP MP and Rajasthan's Tonk district in-charge Ramesh Bidhuri who recently came into limelight for making controversial anti-Muslim comments on BSP MP Danish Ali in Parliament, has accused chief minister Ashok Gehlot of enslaving his MLAs to save his chair while the legislators kept 'looting' people instead of serving them.

"Even though MLAs are looting people instead of serving them, Ashok Gehlot has been busy enslaving the MLAs to keep his chair intact," he said. Bidhuri accused the Congress-led government in Rajasthan of appeasement and claimed that it is neck-deep in corruption. He, however, did not respond to questions on his recent comments on Ali.

He flagged off BJP's Jan Akanksha Rath in the district after arriving here. Later, he also held a meeting with the party workers, district level workers. MPs, MLAs, former lawmakers and booth-level leaders.

Responding to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's influence in Tonk, Bidhuri said that the common people have been watching and know very well as to who works here and who keeps away from the district for six to eight months. People would answer with their votes.

Asserting the importance of having a double-engine government, Bidhuri said that it is only by setting up such a government can there be development for Rajasthan. People of the state want to get rid of the corrupt government, he added.