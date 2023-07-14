Gangrape and murder of 19-yr-old Dalit girl at Rajasthan's Karauli

Karauli (Rajasthan) : A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped, murdered and thrown in a well near Bhilapada Road in the Karauli district of Rajasthan. The miscreants also threw acid at the victim's face. Her body found in a well under Nadauti police station limits. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recovered the body.

The deceased girl was identified as Aarti Bairwa, who was found to be a resident of Mohanpura village under the Balghat police station. The body was sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is going on. The gangrape and murder surfaced on Thursday. After getting information about the incident, MP Kirodi Lal Meena reached the spot and sat on a dharna along with his family members.

The MP demanded that the government should give a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the victim's family members, along with the arrest of the culprits. The family members should be given jobs on contract basis, only then the dead body will be cremated. According to the police, initially, the girl went missing from her house in the early hours of Thursday. Her dead body was found in a well in Bhilapada of Nadauti subdivision.

When the nearby villagers went to draw water in the well, they saw the dead body. On Thursday, the relatives got information about the missing girl through social media. Kirodi Lal Meena said that no girl child was safe under the Gehlot government. He demanded the government to arrest the culprits immediately. He said that the girl was first abducted and gang-raped. After that, the accused poured acid on her face and burnt her and threw the dead body in a damaged state in the well.

The victim girl's mother said that when she woke up at midnight to go to the bathroom, she found that her daughter was missing. The mother has alleged that three to four masked miscreants came and took my daughter away by forcefully by slamming her into a car. Information about my daughter's death has been received through social media in the morning. The victim's mother told that the deceased girl was engaged and she was the eldest of four sons and daughters.