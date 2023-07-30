Dholpur: Three youths were electrocuted to death when they came in contact with a high tension cable on their way to bury a Muharram tazia in the Dholpur district on Sunday, police here said. A fourth, also part of the group, survived the shock and was under treatment.

The four were going to Karbala near Shergarh fort with panchayati tazia in Kotwali Police Station area. Due to its height, the tazia came in contact with an 11,000 kv-cable and the four youths were electrocuted. Movin, 25, Anwar, 19, and Rehan, 18, died during treatment, while Waseem, 18, is still under care for burn injuries, police said. The administration has suspended two constables posted in the area and a junior engineer and a line man of the electricity department. (PTI)