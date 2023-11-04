Four youth killed in car-private bus collision in Rajasthan's Dungarpur
Published: 1 hours ago
Dungarpur: In a tragic road accident reported from Rajasthan, four youths were killed while another was injured after the car they were traveling in collided with a private bus on the National Highway number 48 in Bichhiwada area of Dungarpur district of the state late Friday night, an official said. It is learnt that the car was plying on the wrong side due to which the accident took place.
All the deceased are said to be from Shamlaji area of Gujarat. Station House Officer (SHO) Madanlal Khatik of Bichhiwada police station of Dungarpur district while confirming the accident said that late last night, a car with a Gujarat registration number was moving on the wrong side in Khajuri Naal on NH 48 when it collided with a private bus on way from Gujarat to Dungarpur.
The collision was so severe that the car was completely damaged from the front, the SHO said. In the accident, four people traveling in the car died on the spot, he added. A fifth a young man was seriously injured. SHO Madanlal Khatik said that on receiving information, a team of police reached the spot and with great difficulty the bodies trapped in the car were taken out.
The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital for post mortem, he said. Police Station Officer Madanlal said that the deceased were residents of Shamlaji, Gujarat. He said that the family members of the deceased have been informed. Post mortem will be conducted after the arrival of family members, he said adding the injured is undergoing treatment at the hospital.