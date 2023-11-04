All the deceased are said to be from Shamlaji area of Gujarat. Station House Officer (SHO) Madanlal Khatik of Bichhiwada police station of Dungarpur district while confirming the accident said that late last night, a car with a Gujarat registration number was moving on the wrong side in Khajuri Naal on NH 48 when it collided with a private bus on way from Gujarat to Dungarpur.

The collision was so severe that the car was completely damaged from the front, the SHO said. In the accident, four people traveling in the car died on the spot, he added. A fifth a young man was seriously injured. SHO Madanlal Khatik said that on receiving information, a team of police reached the spot and with great difficulty the bodies trapped in the car were taken out.