FOUR OF SEVEN BJP MPS WIN RAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Jaipur: Four of seven BJP MPs who fought the Rajasthan Assembly elections won their respective seats while three others lost the polls. Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal also won from the Khinwsar assembly constituency by defeating BJP candidate Rewant Ram with a narrow margin of 2,059 votes.

In the November 25 polls, the BJP had fielded Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Ajmer MP Bhagirath Choudhary, Alwar MP Baba Balak Nath, Jhunjhunu MP Narendra Kumar, Jalore MP Devji Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena. Diya Kumari, member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, won the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat with a huge margin of 71,368 votes. She defeated Congress candidate Sitaram Agarwal.

Vidhyadhar Nagar seat was held by former vice president Bhairaon Singh Shekhawat's son-in-law Narpat Singh Rajvi but he was shifted to Chittorgarh in order to accommodate Diya Kumari. However, Rajvi lost Chittorgarh's seat where BJP rebel Chandrabhan Singh Aakya won. Rajvi managed to secure a third position there.

Two-time MP and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore won Jhotwara seat by defeating Congress candidate Abhishek Choudhary with a margin of 50,167 votes. Rathore, a retired army officer and former Olympian, is BJP national spokesperson. Alwar MP Baba Balak Nath, who contested the elections from Tijara seat, won with a margin of 6,173 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Imran Khan.

Rajya Sabha MP Meena also won the Sawai Madhopur seat with a margin of 22,510 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Danish Abrar, who was the advisor to outgoing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The three BJP MPs who lost the assembly polls included Narendra Kumar (Mandawa seat), Bhagirath Choudhary (Kishangarh) and Devji Patel (Sanchore).