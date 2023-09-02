Barmer (Rajasthan): At least four members of a family including two minors were electrocuted in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Friday. The incident took place in Ramdevpura village under the Arang Shiv police station area limits. According to official sources, the accidents happened due to a shock from the domestic electric flour mill. Police teams rushed to the spot on information and shifted the bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dingat Anand said, "We received information about the death of four people of the same family including two minors due to electrocution. Villagers informed us about the incident. Police personnel rushed to the spot. The deceased were identified as Hathe Singh (55), his daughter Chhelu (23) and her minor sons Pratap and Jaswant."

Anand further said, "Along with Police Station Officer Chunnilal, Patwari and Sarpanch of the village were also present at the spot. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination."

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party supremo and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal also expressed grief over the incident. In a tweet, Beniwal said, "The news of the death of 4 people of the same family of Rajput community in Gram Panchayat Arang of Shiv sub-division area of ​​Barmer district is very sad, according to the information received, prima facie the information about the said incident has come to the fore due to electrocution! I have immediately instructed the higher officials of the state government to implement necessary legal action in the matter."

