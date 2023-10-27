Four members of a family, including girl, died in road accident in Rajasthan's Banaskantha
Published: Oct 27, 2023, 5:25 PM
Banaskantha (Rajasthan): The four members of a family died in a road accident near Goshan under Bhabhar Taluka in Banaskantha district of Rajasthan on Thursday evening. Among the four occupants travelling in a car, who were killed, one was a two-year-old girl. A massive collision between a truck and a Brezza car near Goshan in Bhabhar taluka of the district resulted in the death of two persons on the spot. Two others died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Following the accident, a huge crowd assembled at the accident site. The situation was chaotic and local people joined the rescue operation. The rescuers immediately requisitioned an ambulance to send the injured to a hospital in Radhanpur. The injured were again referred to a Mehsana hospital for better treatment.
Those who died in the accident have been identified as Bhupatbhai Savabhai Mali (age 45), Bhikhabhai Shankarbhai Mali (40), Motibhai Karshanbhai Mali (17) and a two-year-old girl, said the police. Sub-Inspector of Bhabhar Police Station Raiwar talking over the phone to an ETV Bharat reporter said that an accident took place between Goshan and Royta on Bhabhar-Radhanpur Road.
"In the accident, two people died on the spot. On receiving the information, a team of policemen was deputed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation. The two bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem. Whereas, the injured were taken to Radhanpur Civil Hospital for treatment and thereafter referred to Mehsana for better treatment. Two more people died while undergoing the treatment. In all, four people died in the accident. The two bodies were embalmed for handing over to the deceased's kin," the police officer added.