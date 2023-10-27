Banaskantha (Rajasthan): The four members of a family died in a road accident near Goshan under Bhabhar Taluka in Banaskantha district of Rajasthan on Thursday evening. Among the four occupants travelling in a car, who were killed, one was a two-year-old girl. A massive collision between a truck and a Brezza car near Goshan in Bhabhar taluka of the district resulted in the death of two persons on the spot. Two others died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Following the accident, a huge crowd assembled at the accident site. The situation was chaotic and local people joined the rescue operation. The rescuers immediately requisitioned an ambulance to send the injured to a hospital in Radhanpur. The injured were again referred to a Mehsana hospital for better treatment.

Those who died in the accident have been identified as Bhupatbhai Savabhai Mali (age 45), Bhikhabhai Shankarbhai Mali (40), Motibhai Karshanbhai Mali (17) and a two-year-old girl, said the police. Sub-Inspector of Bhabhar Police Station Raiwar talking over the phone to an ETV Bharat reporter said that an accident took place between Goshan and Royta on Bhabhar-Radhanpur Road.