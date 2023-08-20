FOUR KILLED THREE INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT IN RAJASTHAN

Hanumangarh(Rajasthan): At least four people were killed and three injured after a car collided with two pickup vans in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh on Saturday, police said. The incident took place near Parlika village in the Gogamedi police station area. Police sources said that four deceased and one injured were friends and returning from Gogamedi. The two drivers of the pickup van were severely injured, sources said.

The four deceased have been identified as Anil (30), Surendra (32), Krishna (21), and Rajesh (24), police said. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the sub-district hospital in Nohar for treatment. Gogamedi police station in-charge Radheshyam Thalod said the five people in the car were residents of Hisar in Haryana and came from Haryana to pay obeisance at Gogamedi in Hanumangarh.

Thalod further said while heading from Nohar, the car collided with a pick van and lost its control, and then hit another pickup van. The injured were rushed to the hospital where four of the car passengers were dead on arrival. The police then sent the bodies for post-mortem. The bodies have been handed over to the kin of the deceased on Sunday. Meanwhile, the treatment of the three injured is underway. According to police, they are probing the matter. Earlier, five people were killed along with two others, who were injured in a major road accident near Yellanda village in the Warangal district of Telangana.