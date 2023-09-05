Bhilwara: Four persons were killed when their car collided with a trailer truck on a state highway in Bhilwara in Rajasthan early this morning, police said.

The accident took near Pasal intersection under Pur police station area when the victims were going from Bhilwara to Rajsamand district to visit Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, police said. All four died on the spot and their bodies were sent for post-mortem, police added.

Among the deceased, two were men and the other two were women. The car was reportedly running at a very high speed, it lost control and rammed into a divider. At that moment, a trailer truck that was coming from the opposite direction crashed into the car from the front.

Pur police station in-charge Shivraj Gurjar said that on getting information about the accident, a team reached the spot. The car was completely crushed due to the impact of collision. With the help of the local people, police pulled out the passengers from the damaged car after a lot of effort. All four succumbed to their injuries on the spot, Gurjar said.

"The four were on their way to pay obeisance at the Lord Shiva temple in Nathdwara when the accident occurred. All the bodies have been shifted to Bhilwara Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem," Gurjar said.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 4 including 3 women dead in road accident at Pilibhit

After the accident, traffic was disrupted in the area for a long time. Long queues of vehicles were seen on the highway. Finally, the damaged car was removed with the help of a crane and traffic was restored, police said.