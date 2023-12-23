Rajasthan: Four family members including two brothers are their wives died in a road accident on December 22 in the Moga district of Punjab. The child of one of the brothers was gravely injured in the mishap.

As per police officials of the Ramsinghpur Police Station, the bodies will be sent for post-mortem today. The unfortunate death of the family members has turned the locality grim with heavy mourning among the villagers.

The deceased have been identified as Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Sohawat Singh, his wife Lovepreet Kaur, Sohawat Singh's brother Karamveer Singh, and Karmaveer's wife Manpreet Kaur. Karmaveer's five-year-old daughter fell out of the car and was seriously injured in the incident.

As per reports, the family was going to attend a marriage ceremony in Jalandhar Punjab. On their way to the marriage hall, a truck laden with stones overturned and hit their car near Buttar Kalan village, killing the four adults and injuring the child.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manjeet Singh Dhesi, who was passing by the road, informed the police station chief and others and initiated the relief work himself. Dhesi, with the help of some locals, took out the dead bodies from the car.

As per reports, Sohawat Singh was living in Canada for the past five years and came to India a month ago to get married. The family was on their way to attend Sohawat's sister-in-law's wedding in Punjab.

A wave of grave mourning spread across local markets including the Ramsinghpur market. As a mark of condolence, vendors and sellers at the Ramsinghpur market have decided to keep the market shut till the last rites are administered.