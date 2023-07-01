Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Four people died in a collision between a jeep and a bus on Balotra National Highway in Jodhpur district on Saturday. While a dozen were injured. All the deceased were elderly persons and the accident took place near Bhandu. Following the accident, people rushed to the spot and took out the injured and the deceased from the ill-fated vehicle. It was a severe accident. Three elderly persons died on the spot whereas the fourth person died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The police said that the deceased have been identified as Devaram (65), Navlaram (70), Trilok Ram (68) and 65-year-old Dalaram. The injured Bhuraram has been admitted to AIIMS, Jodhpur. Boranada police station officer Devichand said that the collision between a bus and a jeep took place between Bhandu and Narnadi.

Five elderly persons belonging to Basni Silavatan were travelling in the ill-fated vehicle. They were returning home after attending a function. "Devaram (65), Navlaram (70), Trilok Ram (68) and 65-year-old Dalaram died on the spot. The injured Bhuraram has been admitted to AIIMS, Jodhpur.

As soon as the news about the accident spread, the people's representatives of the area rushed to the hospital to enquire about the health of the injured. Lohri MLA Mahendra Singh Bishnoi, former MLA Jogaram Patel, and others visited the hospital to know the condition of the injured. Some of the political leaders, who were present at the hospital, were saying that Bhandup has become an accident-prone zone. "Such accidents were happening due to bad roads, which needed immediate attention," they said.

