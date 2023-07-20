FOUR CHARRED BODIES FOUND IN JODHPUR NCPCR SEEKS REPORT FROM POLICE WITHIN 7 DAYS

Jodhpur: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday sought a report from Jodhpur Police on the death of a six-month-old girl, who was murdered and burnt along with three other members of her family in Ramnagar Panchayat in Osia area in Jodhpur.

A letter in this regard was sent by NCPCR to Jodhpur Police today. Taking suo moto cognizance, the NCPCR has asked police to submit a report within seven days.

NCPCR registrar Anu Chowdhary has also sought the investigation report, postmortem report, FIR and a complete detail of the incident along with the action taken report from the Jodhpur police commissioner. In its letter, the NCPCR wrote that according to the statement of the police that appeared in media reports, the girl's throat was cut and she was also burnt. The NCPCR has summoned this report from the police.

Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had criticised the horrific incident and asked the DGP Rajasthan to take prompt action on the matter. Almost 24 hours have passed since the postmortem of the four members of the family, including the toddler was held. But, due to the deadlock on the demand for compensation, the last rites have not been conducted yet.

The four members of the family were murdered and their bodies were burnt at their home yesterday. The deceased have been identified as Punaram (60), his wife Bhanwari Devi (55), their daughter-in-law Dhapu (25) and her six-month old daughter Manisha.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Youth slits throats of sleeping uncle, three other family members; 7-month-old girl not spared

Preliminary investigations revealed that it was a revenge killing and the family members were first murdered by slitting their throats and then the bodies were dragged to the courtyard where they were set ablaze.