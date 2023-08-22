Former ISRO scientist on Chandrayaan-3

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): Chandrayaan-3, the third edition of India's Moon mission, will make its touchdown on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, evening, making it the first country to land on the south pole of earth's satellite, and will join the elite list of global powers to have made soft landings on the moon, a scientist who has earlier worked with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told ETV Bharat.

Talking about Chandayaan-3's soft landing on the Moon, Manish Purohit, a former ISRO scientist, who has been a part of Chandryaan-2 and Mangalyaan said, "The Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, which has reached closer to the Moon, is all set to make a soft-landing on the lunar surface's south pole, making India the first country to do so. This will be a historic moment for us. No other country has ever been successful in doing so. This will be a huge achievement for India. This mission will represent India as a Global power."

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Purohit explained the process of Chnadrayaan-3 landing on the lunar surface. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

When 'power descent' begins- He said, "India's ambitious third Moon mission's spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 underwent Moon-bound orbit manoeuvres which brought it closer to the lunar surface. When Chandrayaan-3 will be at a distance of 25 km from the Moon's surface on August 23, a process called 'power descent' will begin. In this process, four engines on Vikram will be fired which will reduce the speed. This process will also change the position of Vikram."

How onboard cameras will help soft landing? The former ISRO scientist further said, "When the lander will be in a vertical position, it will send photos of the landing site. The sensors will sense the height and then a decision will be taken that if the landing site is favourable, then we will make a soft landing. This entire process takes around 17 minutes."

Photos & phases in descent- He said, "This process will include three different phases. In the first phase, the speed of the lander will be reduced to one-fourth. In the second phase, the lander will send photos of the lunar surface and in the third and final phase which is known as 'fine breaking', the speed of the lander will be brought to zero and it will hover 800 m above the landing site to detect the height. When the lander will be just above 150 m, we will again see whether there are any craters or rocks, and if not, we will make a soft landing."

Why is he so optimistic? "We have learnt from the mistakes that we made in Chandrayaan-2. And now, it is 100 per cent sure that we will definitely land on the lunar surface. This time we have made Vikram- the lander very strong. We have worked so hard in even the smallest aspect of Chandrayaan-3. That is why ISRO Chairman S. Somnath is so optimistic about the landing," Purohit observed.

On Monday, the ISRO shared the images captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LPDC) ahead of its historic landing. Sharing those pictures in a tweet, Indian Space Research Organisation said, "Here are the images of the Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC). This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area -- without boulders or deep trenches -- during the descent is developed by ISRO at SAC."