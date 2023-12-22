Udaipur: The grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Chaudhary Bhajan Lal and BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi tied the knot with IAS officer Pari Bishnoi on Friday. The event took place at the five-star Raffles Hotel, located on the banks of Udai Sagar Lake in Udaipur.

All the rituals were performed by the couples' families. In the meantime, a reception will be held in Pushkar, Ajmer on December 24 and a grand reception will be held in New Delhi on December 27. The reception will be attended by many politicians and celebrities.

The wedding venue, Raffles Hotel situated on the banks of Udai Sagar Lake, about 20 kilometers from Udaipur city. According to sources, a one-night stay in this hotel, which is spread over 21 acres of land, costs around Rs 55,000.

Bhavya and Pari got engaged in April this year. On Friday, both of them got married in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Pari passed the UPSC exam in 2019. BJP MLA from the Adampur area in Haryana, Bhavya Bishnoi is the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, and his father Kuldeep Bishnoi is a former MP.