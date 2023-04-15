Jaipur Comedian and YouTuber Shyam Rangeela is in the spotlight but this time for the wrong reasons The forest department has served a notice on him for violating the Wildlife Act Shyam Rangeela fed a Nilgai at Jhalana Leopard Reserve in Jaipur He also uploaded a video of feeding on YouTube Taking serious note of the incident the forest department officials issued a showcause notice on Shyam Rangeela on Saturday The comedian has been asked to appear before the office of the Forest Department in Jaipur on April 17 Shyam Rangeela hogged the headlines for conducting mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other politicians Regional Forest Officer Janeshwar Chaudhary said A video of the incident was uploaded by comedian Shyam Rangeela on YouTube channel on April 13 Comedian Shyam was on a jungle safari He visited the Jhalana Leopard Reserve in Jaipur on April 13 After alighting from the forest jungle trail he fed some food items to Nilgai with his hand Feeding food to wild animals is a violation of the Forest Act 1953 and the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 Feeding food to wild animals can cause ailments It can also prove fatal for wild animals Boards have been installed at Jhalana Leopard Reserve issuing warnings to visitors not to feed wild animals Despite this Shyam Rangeela offered food to the Nilgai Hence the notice has been served on him He has been asked to appear before the forest department office on April 17 to give a reply to the notice Chaudhary added Suitable legal action will be taken against the comedian after the submission of the probe report Shyam Rangeela has been asked to appear before the office of the Regional Forest Officer Jaipur Jagatpura Road between 12 pm and 1 pm on April 17 The forest department will be taken an exparte decision if he fails to appear on the scheduled date