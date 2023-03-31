Jodhpur (Rajasthan): In a gory road accident, five members of a family returning from wedding shopping died in Jodhpur of Rajasthan. The accident took place in the Phalodi area of the state on Friday afternoon. The accident was so gruesome all five persons died on the spot. While two others were shifted to a hospital, out of which one girl has been referred to the Jodhpur hospital for better treatment.

According to the information, seven members of a family in the pickup van were going to their village Jamba after shopping for the marriage from Phalodi. On way from Phalodi to Bikaner, the pickup van overtook at high speed, during which it collided with the chemical tanker coming in the opposite direction. The collision was so intense that the chemical tanker climbed on top of the pickup van. Due to this five people, including the driver died on the spot.

Phalodi police officer Aklesh Sharma said that the police reached the spot soon after receiving the information about the incident. Before the arrival of the police personnel, passersby took the injured to the hospital. Later, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary for post-mortem. The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old driver Parvat, son of Jiyaram, 20-year-old Vikas, son of Subhash, 12-year-old Praveen, son of Omprakash, 10-year-old Raveena, daughter of Omprakash and 38-year-old Urmila. While Arpita, daughter of Hariram and Ishani, daughter of Shyam Lal were admitted to Phalodi Hospital. Of these, Ishani was referred to Jodhpur hospital for better treatment.