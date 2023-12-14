Bikaner (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, five members of a family, including a couple and their children, died by suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Thursday, the police said. The incident took place in Antyodaya Nagar of the Mukta Prasad police station area, they said. On receiving the information, the Superintendent of Police Tejashwini Gautam with the team reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and a dog squad reached the spot.

Sources said that the family was reportedly in dire straits, which led the family to take the extreme step. Circle Officer (CO) City Himanshu said that the cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained. The investigation is underway, he added. All the bodies have been kept in the PBM Hospital mortuary in Bikaner.

Earlier, a family died by suicide after being troubled by moneylenders in Andhra Pradesh. The police also found a suicide note in the room. The deceased were identified as 50-year-old Konda Babu, his wife Lavanya (45), sons Rajesh (25) and Jayaraj (22), residents of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).