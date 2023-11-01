FIRE AT SECRETARIAT BUILDING IN JAIPUR NONE HURT

Jaipur: A fire broke out in a room of the secretariat building here on Wednesday, destroying office furniture and other items. Secretariat security officer Pradeep Goyal said the social media team of the Chief Minister's Office works in the room on the fourth floor where the fire broke out. No casualty was reported in the incident.

The opposition BJP in Rajasthan has alleged that the fire was not accidental but a part of conspiracy to hide the misdeeds of the Congress government. Goyal said the security personnel brought the fire under control in the morning after receiving information about smoke emanating from the closed office of the social media team in the CMO.

He said prima facie the fire seems to have been caused by a short circuit. The actual cause of the fire is being investigated. After receiving information about the fire, senior officers and employees of the department also reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Rajasthan BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj alleged that the fire was not accidental but it was part of a conspiracy to hide the misdeeds of the Congress government. He said the BJP will also take up the matter with the Election Commission. Assembly elections will be held in Rajasthan on November 25.