Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a Russian woman tourist was allegedly harassed by a petrol pump worker who touched her inappropriately in Rajasthan capital Jaipur in November, her Indian travel blogger friend. The incident came to light after the travel blogger put a video of the incdident on his YouTube channel.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and issued a stern warning to the accused petrol pump worker, who has apologized to the Russian woman. The incident is said to have taken place at Tonk Road in the Rajasthan capital on Nov 7. The travel blogger behind the 'On Road Indian' YouTube channel while taking to his social media handles three weeks ago said that on the night of the said date, he and his female Russian friend took the bike to a fuel station for refilling.

In the video of the incident put on YouTube, the blogger is seen reprimanding the petrol pump worker for allegedly “touching inappropriately” his Russian friend. “He has touched her thrice on her feet. She is a foreigner. What impression will it have on her,” the blogger says in the video. The Russian woman pillion rider too is seen protesting her alleged harassment.

The woman said that the petrol pump worker had touched her thrice. “First time, I thought I got it wrong, second time I thought I got it wrong, but third time, no!” she screams at the accused worker. In the later part of the video put by the travel blogger, he is seen calling police. The worker is seen apologizing to the woman as a cop stands nearby.

The blogger said that the video was more than two weeks late, as due to some technical issues, Rajasthan tour videos were found corrupt in the camera later. “We tried very hard to recover them and so it took us some time,” he said.