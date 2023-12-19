FEMALE RAJASTHAN JUDGE WRITES TO CJI OVER LAWYERS HARASSMENT

Nagaur: A former woman judge of a court in Rajasthan wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and alleged being threatened and abused by the lawyers. In the letter written to the CJI recently, the former woman judge alleged that on September 16, 2023, she was posted at a court during which two lawyers assaulted, abused and threatened her.

She then informed the Station House Officer (SHO) of the area about the incident and filed an oral complaint, however, no action was taken against the lawyers. She then lodged a written complaint at the police station, yet the police did not take any action, she wrote.

She alleged in the letter that she was called to the senior judge's chamber late at night and was harassed. After this, she was asked to join her new posting in another court. When she reached the respective place for her new posting on October 6, she was handed over with the order of relieving letter from service.

Meanwhile, five lawyers were accused by the former woman judge. Two of them alleged that the behaviour of the former woman judge was not proper. Many times the former woman judge called the police. She became the complainant and filed a contempt of court.