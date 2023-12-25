Jaipur (Rajasthan): A grand felicitation ceremony was held at the serene locale of Shri Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple nestled in the valley of Bandh in the capital city of Jaipur. The event, organised by the Shri Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir Committee, aimed to honour the contributions and achievements of senior citizens, talented students, and blood donors.



The programme witnessed the esteemed presence of Hawamahal MLA and the revered Mahant of Hathoj Dham, Swami Balmukund Acharya Maharaj, who actively participated in the proceedings.

Over 50 senior citizens were feted for their invaluable contributions, while more than 150 high-achieving students, boasting over 75 per cent marks, were also felicitated, uplifting their spirits and encouraging them to strive for continued excellence.

Addressing the gathering, Swami Balmukund Acharya highlighted the significance of respecting elders and seeking their blessings, emphasising the transformative changes underway in the country since the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stressed the collective responsibility for further societal changes, expressing concern over diminishing family values and the trend of leaving one’s home kin.



“Pooja and religion are meaningful only when we serve our parents,” remarked Swami Balmukund Acharya, advocating for a cohesive family structure and the preservation of traditional values. He urged to unite, emphasizing the pivotal role of parental blessings in shaping future generations and fostering harmony within the nation.



The revered spiritual leader cautioned against falling into divisive mindsets, urging unity and discouraging trends that lead to fragmented families and societal disintegration. Swami Balmukund Acharya emphasised the importance of larger families in supporting social activities, contributing to national services, and ensuring a secure future for the nation.

Additionally, he urged for a concerted effort to eradicate illegal activities, echoing the need for peace and order within the state and calling upon wrongdoers to retract their involvement in any form of mafia and illegal deeds.

Laxman Prasad Meena, Chairman of the Shri Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir Committee, emphasized the significance of honouring seniors above 60 years, emphasizing the message of instilling respect for elders among the younger generation.