Jaipur Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday put to rest speculations of a new partylaunch and unveiled himself as an anticorruption crusader who harped on clean politics as he led a mega event to mark the death anniversary of his father Rajesh Pilot on his home turf of Dausa The leader however sought to present himself as a crusader against corruption in a gesture that may not go down well with the ruling dispensation as he has been training his guns on the Gehlot government in veiled attacks for quite some time I have spoken up for a better future for the youth People here have always supported me My voice is not weak I will not step back The nation needs politics of truth I don t want people to play with the future of the youth My policy is clear I want clean politics he saidHe shared a tweet paying tributes to his late father Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary He said My respected father I bow down to Shri Rajesh Pilot ji on his death anniversary His attachment to his workplace his affinity with the public and his dedicated working style towards public welfare are my guide He never compromised on his principles considering public interest as paramount I will always follow his thoughts and ideals he saidThe memorial service featured prayers at the statue of the late Rajesh Pilot and the launching of a new statue at a Gujjar hostel Many in the power corridor kept a close eye on the event thinking that Pilot was supposed to announce the formation of a new partyThe exdeputy chief minister however played safe as he neither launched an attack on Gehlot nor dropped any hint on the new party Even his supporters remained tightlipped over party formation Speculation is abuzz that he may launch a new party with six months to go for elections in Rajasthan As expected the Congress party has however sought to brush aside the rumours of a new party being launched Earlier Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi meddled in to diffuse the cold war between Gehlota and Pilot After a meeting last week the party announced that both leaders have agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and left all issues to be resolved by the party leadership