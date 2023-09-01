Kota(Rajasthan): A farmer allegedly died by suicide over crop failure due to lack of rains in Rajasthan's Kota on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in the Digod police station area of the district, they said. The deceased has been identified as Ramgopal Lashkari, a resident of Kakarvada.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The deceased farmer's son Shubham had gone to his in-laws' house on Raksha Bandhan. There was no one in the house when the incident took place. Shubham said that he got a call from his wife that his father died by suicide. After this, other family members were also called and informed about it.

Also read: Actor Aparna Nair found dead at home in Thiruvananthapuram

The deceased's nephews Kunjbihari, Sanjay, Chandrabhan and Dinesh took him to MBS Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. After carrying out the post-mortem, the police handed over the body to his kin on Friday.

Head constable Kamal Singh said, "An investigation has been started into the matter." However, family members have said that the farmer took the extreme step due to fear of crop failure. The deceased's son Shubham said that they have five bighas of land. "The crop was not growing well for the last two years. This time the crop was good, but there was no rain for the last 25 days. Due to this, the crop was drying up. At the same time, my father had taken a loan for farming. For this reason, my father was very worried and finally, he took this extreme step," claimed Shubham.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.