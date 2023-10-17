Kota (Rajasthan): Former MP and Bihar strongman Mohammed Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab and his two friends, who were arrested in the Kota district of Rajasthan, were granted bail by the Kota court on Tuesday after they were produced in the court. However, two of them were arrested again by the Bihar police soon after their release in cases related to extortion and firing in Bihar's Siwan district.

According to official sources, Osama Shahab and his friends Salman alias Saif and Wasim were found to be suspicious and detained at a police check post in the Ramganj Mandi area of the district on Monday evening. As they got bail from the Kota jail, Osama Shahab and Wasim were arrested by the Bihar police, who were waiting outside the jail in Rajasthan and left with Osama and Wasim for Bihar.

Ramganj Mandi police station SHO Manoj Berwal said, "After a preliminary inquiry, Osama Shahab and his two friends Salman alias Saif and Wasim were arrested on Monday evening under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure."

Berwal said, "Due to the upcoming elections, police teams were conducting cordon and search operations at several locations. During a check near Undwa, the police team saw three men in a Fortuner bearing a Delhi registration number. The police teams questioned the men after which they were taken to the police station. They all were released on bail on Tuesday, after which Osama Shahab and Wasim were arrested by the Bihar police."