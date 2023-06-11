ESCORT VEHICLE IN OM BIRLA CARCADE COLLIDES WITH BUS 3 COPS HURT

Kota Three cops were injured after a police escort vehicle in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla s carcade collided with a public transport bus in Kota on Sunday The Lok Sabha Speaker remained unscathed as there was no report of any damage to Birla s vehicleThe carcade of Om Birla who was on his way to attend the sports festival at Etawah was passing through Kota when the accident occurred The injured cops were rushed to MBS Hospital in Kota On receiving the information Kota Rural SP Kavendra Singh Sagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Kota City II Shankar Lal Meena and SHO Nayapura Bhagwan Sahay reached MBS Hospital They inquired about the incident got in touch with doctors and asked them to ensure the best treatment Also read Differences in democracy should be resolved through dialogue and discussion says Lok Sabha Speaker Om BirlaEarlier Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla s convoy stopped for some time at the spot This created a stir in the area as other vehicles were arranged and dispatched According to police officer Mahendra Maru the public transport bus was coming from Etawah The convoy was going from Kota The police escort involved in this carcade was a Bolero vehicle During this the escort vehicle was hit by a bus at Marwada Chowki It was coming at full speed and collided with the escort vehicle after the brakes of the bus failed The doctors in the ambulance offered first aid to the cops Thereafter the injured police personnel were sent to MBS hospital for treatment The injured police men have been identified as Mahendra Naveen and Vijender