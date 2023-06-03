ELDERLY MAN HACKS SON TO DEATH DURING SLEEP IN RAJASTHANS BANSWARA ARRESTED

Banswara: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man allegedly killed his son by slitting his throat with a sword in Banswara district of Rajasthan on Friday night, police said. The accused has been arrested in the case while further probe into the murder is going on. It is learnt that the horrific murder took place in Arhuna area of Banswara district late on Friday night.

The accused has been identified as Bhawar Singh who allegedly hacked his son Narendra Singh, 34, to death with a sword when he was fast asleep at home. While divulging the details over the incident, Additional Superintendant of Police Banswara, Kan Singh Bhati said that the incident came to light after brother of the accused Bhawar Singh approached the police over the matter.

The brother of the accused told police that after committing the murder, he fled from the spot after telling him about it. Following the statement by the brother of the accused, a team of police from the Arthuna police station rushed to the spot and recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem. Later, the accused was also arrested after police launched a manhunt to nab him.

It is said that the 70-year-old accused was “troubled” by the son's frequent quarrels at home. Additional SP Kan Singh Bhati said that a quarrel had taken place between the father-son duo after which the former killed his son while he was fast asleep at his home. Sources said that slain Narendra was addicted to alcohol and often used to quarrel with his father for not getting the money.

Police is investigating the case from all angles.