Baran: An elderly couple were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their house in Baran district of Rajasthan with police suspecting it to be a case of murder, an official said. The incident has been reported from Mandola village of Baran district on Wednesday night. Kotwali police station officer Rajesh Khatana said that at 11:30 pm on Thursday, the police had received information that the elderly couple had been found dead by the locals inside their house at Mandola's ward no. 3.

A team of police including Kotwali police station officer Rajesh Khatana and trainee RPS Anjali Singhwas rushed to the spot even as the FSL and Dog Squad team were also called on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Ram Kalyan Teli, 85, and his wife, Laturi Bai, 75. Both of them were hit on the head with heavy objects, due to which both of them died on the spot.

According to police officer Khatana, preliminary investigation has suggested that the couple was attacked by the unidentified assailants with a sharp object on the intervening night of Wednesay and Thursday leading to their on the spot death. On Thursday morning, when the couple did not come out of the house for a long time, the neighbors were suspicious.

According to CI Rajesh Khatana, both the couple lived alone in the house while their relatives live at a different place. The deceased couple owns 22 bighas of land. While the actual motive behind the horrific murder was not immediately known, police suspect it could be the case of a property dispute. According to CI Khatana, the deceased woman had gold ornaments intact in her ears and hands which rules out the robbery angle.

Further details into the case are awaited.