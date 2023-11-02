Jaipur: After issuing a summon to the son of Rajasthan chief minister, Ashok Gehlot, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned the two sons of state Congress committee president Govind Singh Dotasra.

Dotasra's sons Abhilash and Avinash have been called for questioning on November 7 and 8 respectively over money laundering probe in the alleged paper leak scam. A week back, the agency had raided former education minister, Dostara's residences in Jaipur and Sikar on October 26 in regard to the alleged paper leak scam.

Earlier, ED had raided Kalam Coaching Centre in Sikar in regard to the paper leak case. Now, it is being alleged that Dotasra's sons are linked with the coaching centre. Dotasra, on the other hand, has publicly claimed that neither he nor any of his family members have anything to do with Kalam Coaching Centre.

ED had interrogated Gehlot's son Vaibhav in Delhi on October 30 as part of the investigations into Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. He was questioned for eight hours and has again been called on November 16. Now, Dotasra's sons would be questioned on November 7 and 8.

The ED has claimed to have seized Rs 12 crore in cash and several "indiscriminating" documents after conducting raids in connection with the alleged paper leak scam in Rajasthan.

After Vaibhav was summoned by the ED, Gehlot accused BJP of misusing the central investigating agencies and unleashing terror in the country. He alleged that the BJP was targeting him because they were unable to topple his government.

Responding to the summons, Dotasra said he has not committed any crime and is always ready to answer any query raised by the ED.