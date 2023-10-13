Dungarpur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday launched raids at Dungarpur Sagwara area in Rajasthan including the premises of Congress leader Dinesh Khodnia on Friday morning in connection with paper leak case, sources said. Sources said that the ED sleuths arrived at Dungarpur Sagwara early today morning and started searching the premises of Congress leader Dinesh Khodnia, close aide of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and his relative Ashok Jain in connection with the paper leak case.

Ahead of the ED raids in the area, armed personnel have been deployed outside the houses of the Congress leader. Sources said that two different teams of ED reached Sagwara in seven to eight vehicles on Friday morning. One of the teams reached the house of Congress leader Dinesh Khodniya, close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

While the other team reached the house of his relative Ashok Jain located in Rehabilitation Colony Sagwara. Reports said that simultaneous raids were also being conducted at at least nine other locations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Dungarpur belonging to Spardha Choudhary and Ashok Jain. Choudhary, it can be recalled, is absconding in the Rajasthan paper leak case.

In the paper leak case, Babulal Katara, member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and the alleged mastermind of the paper leak case Bhupendra Saran were recently taken on remand by the ED. On Katara's disclosure, the ED had also taken another Bhupendra Saran on remand for questioning in the case.