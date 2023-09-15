ED ARRESTS PRIME ACCUSED BABULAL KATARA IN RPSC PAPER LEAK CASE GIVEN 3 DAY REMAND

Jaipuir: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested the prime accused in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) teachers' recruitment paper leak case. Also, his property was seized under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) a month back.

The accused, Babulal Katara was produced in court and the agency got his remand for for three days for questioning. Now, the ED will interrogate him thoroughly in connection with the case.

Katara, a former member of the RPSC, who was assigned to set the senior teacher recruitment question paper handed it to another accused, Anil Meena alias Shersingh Meena. Sources said ED is set to arrest Anil Meena and other accused soon.

Earlier, Katara was arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police in the paper leak case. SOG said Katara leaked the question paper for Rs 60 lakh. ED has seized the movable and immovable properties of Katara and the other accused namely, Suresh Vishnoi, Suresh Dhaka, Bhupendra Saran and Anil Meena alias Shersingh Meena on August 18 in this case. The estimated value of the seized properties is around Rs 3.11 crore.

Investigations revealed that the accused leaked the general knowledge paper of the senior teacher recruitment examination held on December 21, 22 and 24, 2022 by the RPSC.

Also Read: Rajasthan paper leak case: ED launches probe into large scale money transactions

During investigations it was revealed that Katara and the other accused allegedly distributed the question papers to around 180 candidates in Jaipur and Udaipur by taking Rs 8-10 lakh from each of them. Around 55 people, including 37 candidates were arrested in the case.