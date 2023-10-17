ED AGAIN CONDUCTS RAIDS IN RAJASTHAN PAPER LEAK CASE

Jaipur: Four days after raiding the premises of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's close aide, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday again conducted raids at at least 10 locations in capital Jaipur in connection with the alleged paper leak case, sources said. Reliable sources said that the ED sleuths conducted the raids at 10 locations including Jaipur and Nagaur in the paper leak case.

In Nagaur, the ED carried out the raids in Degana, Jayal, Ladnun and Didwana areas of the district. Among the multiple places being raided in capital Jaipur, the ED conducted a raid at the residence of CA Narendra Kale in Jaipur and carried out searches there in connection with the case. Besides, the ED also raided the house of Rahul Bhakar and Sur Bhakar, at Kharia village of Didwana.

Sources said that the ED also questioned many people in connection with the paper leak case. A large number of paramilitary CRPF personnel were deployed in the area to assist the ED sleuths during the raids in terms of security. Pertinently, the ED on Friday raided the premises of at Dungarpur Sagwara area in Rajasthan including the premises of Congress leader Dinesh Khodnia in connection with the case.