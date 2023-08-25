Ajmer: The Ajmer Police on Friday arrested an inter-state drug peddler in Adarsh Nagar area in Rajasthan's Ajmer and seized over 4,118 kg of "doda post", a drug prepared from poppy husk, an official said.

The accused, identified as Papa Ram alias Pappu, a resident of rural Jodhpur was carrying the drug in a truck by faking it to be incense sticks and other materials needed in puja. The truck along with the consignment of drug have been seized, police added.

"A total of 220 sacks carrying 4118.155 kg of "doda post" worth around Rs 1.25 crore have been seized along with the truck. During preliminary investigations, it has been revealed that the consignment of "doda post" was sourced from Jharkhand and was being taken to Jodhpur. The investigation has been handed over to IPS Abhishek Adansu," Ajmer SP Chunaram Jat said.

According to Jat, Mangliyawas police officer Sunil Tada got information about the truck last night. Acting on this information, the Adarsh Nagar police station in-charge Chenaram Beda set up a barrier and signalled the truck to stop some distance away from the police station for checking, Jat said. While searching the truck, Beda found it was loaded with 220 sacks. The accused tried to mislead the police team saying the sacks contained items used for puja. When the contents were examined police found that it was "doda post".

"Investigations are underway. We are interrogating the accused to find out about his associates and to whom he was delivering the consignment. There may be many others involved in this. We are trying to find their links," Jat said. The Adarsh Nagar police station has registered a case under provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the man.