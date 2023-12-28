Shri Ganga Nagar (Rajasthan): A drone was found in a field near the Majhiwala post of the Karanpur area on the India-Pakistan border on Thursday. It is assumed that the drone entered from Pakistan. Security agencies have been alerted after its discovery. On receiving the information about the drone, the Border Security Force (BSF) reached the spot and took possession of the unmanned aerial vehicle. However, as per reports, no drug has been found with the drone. Security forces are under the impression that Pakistan might have tried to smuggle heroin through drones.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Sharma said that after finding the drone, the BSF and police have jointly launched a search operation in the villages around the area. It is speculated that the drug consignment might have been dumped with the drone. A search operation is now being conducted to figure out the details. Alongside, efforts are also being made to identify suspicious persons in the area. As per records, Pakistani smugglers dump drug consignments and Indian smugglers deliver them. In such a scenario, every passing vehicle and suspicious persons are being checked intensively by the BSF and police.