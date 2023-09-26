Jodhpur: A chaotic scene was witnessed in Jodhpur after a rogue driver first flouted traffic norms by disobeying red signal and then did the extreme in a road rage. He took the home guard, who asked him to abide by traffic rules, on the bonnet for 500 metres.

Earlier, the home guard on duty was at a loss to stop the car driver, who broke the red signal at the Medical College intersection in Jodhpur city. When the driver saw the home guard in front, he menacingly directed the car towards him. The frightened home guard jumped to climb onto the bonnet. Even after this, the driver did not stop and drove at a breakneck speed, crossing two traffic signals and driving the car for 500 metres.

When the driver applied brakes in front of the police commissioner's office, the home guard fell on the road. He suffered serious injurie on his head, waist and legs. The police launched a hunt for the absconding car driver. Cops said a case of obstruction in official work and attempt to murder will be registered against the accused car driver. Head constable Sandeep, posted at the Medical College intersection, said that along with him, Constable Ghanshyam and Home Guard Pratap were on duty at the Medical intersection on Monday.

At around 9:30 pm, a white colored Alto car came from Jaljog side. The driver disobeyed traffic instructions. During this, when Home Guard Pratap tried to stop him by signaling at the car, the driver took the car towards Pratap, who somehow managed to save himself from being hit by the car.

A terrified Pratap, who had no option but to jump on the bonnet, kept pleading the driver to stop the car. The driver, however, continued to drive the car towards MDM intersection and then Rotary Balaji intersection towards the Commissioner's office.