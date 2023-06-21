DISTRICT COLLECTOR TINA DABI HANDOVERS INDIAN CITIZENSHIP CERTIFICATE TO PAKISTANI MIGRANTS

Jaisalmer: District Collector Tina Dabi on Tuesday granted Indian citizenship to three Pakistani migrants in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Addressing an event at Jaisalmer, District Collector Dabi congratulated everyone and said that the district administration is always working for people's welfare. "After getting citizenship in India, now they will be able to get the benefits of various government schemes. Every possible effort would be made by the district administration to help the Pakistani migrants," Dabi said.

Describing this day as a memorable one, she also informed that the district administration is providing help at different levels. Speaking to the media, Dabi said, "In the past year, we have given citizenship to 30-31 people. Today, we have provided citizenship to three people. We want to cross more than 100 people in this programme. However, it is a long process and we have to look into all the legal requirements, so it is sometimes delayed and takes time."

"We will soon hire an official to go through all the small needs and requirements," Dabi said. The Pakistani migrants thanked the district administration and said that it is like a new birth for them, after getting citizenship in India as now they will be able to get the benefits of the schemes given by the government from time to time.

The citizenship certificates were handed over to Satar Ram, his wife Hurmi and Sadori Bai by the district administration. During this, officers and employees of various departments including Hindu Singh Sodha of Frontier Hindu Organization were present at the event.