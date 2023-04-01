Dholpur (Rajasthan): Remember the lyrical journey of Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore (Mere Swapno Ki Rani) in Aradhana or the pelvis thrusting-bosom-heaving musical soiree of Shahrukh Khan and Malaika Arora in ‘Dil Se’- the songs that created history in Indian musical industry were all shot in narrow gauge railways - an artistic journey that is fast melting into history.

On Friday when Dholpur-Bari Light Railway (DBLR) made its last journey only to be replaced by a faster mode of transport it was not only an effort wipe out the 2ft 6in/762mm narrow gauge(NG) line stretched along 31 kilometres from Dholpur in Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh's Tantpur via Bari but a process to pluck out an anecdote from history. The train journey will now become a story to narrate, a piece of history to cherish.

For over a century, the Dholpur-Bari Light Railway (DBLR) has been an essential mode of transport for the people of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The end of DBLR not only marked the end of an era but it took with it slices of memories- boys racing their cycles alongside trying to outpace the slow-speed train snaking through earthy stone quarries, hamlets, and fields and passengers enjoying their comfortable journey in the only narrow-gauge line in the plains of north India.

SK Jain Station Manager, of Dholpur said, "Dholpur-Tatpur narrow gauge line embarked on its last journey on Friday. This train began its final journey at 10:40 am from Dholpur to Tatpur. On its way back, the train came via Bari and reached Dholpur at 7:30 pm. This heritage track will be dismantled to build a broad gauge line. To bid farewell to this heritage train, District collector Anil Kumar along with SDM, and ADM reached the station and travelled on this train."

The train was built by the Maharajas of Dholpur in the early 1900s to transport red stones. The British Government operated this train, and it was turned into a passenger train, known as 'Janata Gaadi,' in 1917. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Railway Allahabad Board issued orders to the Agra division to discontinue its services. Regular passengers of this train expressed their sadness and disheartenment to bid farewell to the trail that has been a vital mode of transportation for them. However, they are also excited about the upcoming broad gauge train, which will cater to more passengers than this toy train.

The Dholpur-Bari Light Railway, renamed the Dholpur State Railway in 1914, was first described in the Imperial Gazetteer of India, 1908, as the Bari-Dholpur Tramway, a ‘light steam tramway’ under construction to carry red sandstone from Bari to Dholpur to connect with the Indian Midland section of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR). The line was 19.6 miles (31km) in length and opened in Feb 1908.

A college student who is also a regular passenger of this train said, "we will have to face a lot of problems after the discontinuation of this train. To travel to college, I will have to take a long route from now. This will consume a lot of time." Another passenger who came to bid farewell to the toy train said, "After serving for more than 100 years, this train is going to get retired now. We feel sad but we are also very excited to welcome the broad gauge train to our village. Now more people will be able to travel."

The DBLR is not just a means of transportation but also a piece of history, as it was built over 100 years ago. It is a vital part of the cultural heritage of the region, and it is saddening to see it go. The train's journey passed through picturesque sceneries that highlighted the beauty of the region. The train's tooting sound was an iconic sound that will be missed by many. The DBLR will always hold a special place in the hearts of the people who have ridden it over the years.